A new logistics hub in the UK to support Leonardo Helicopters' global fleet

Leonardo and its partner Kuehne+Nagel have signed a ten-year logistics contract as part of a collaborative project with Graftongate, to deliver a new £30 million logistics facility at Leonardo's helicopter site in Yeovil, UK.



The new facility is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022 and to be fully operational in 2023. It will be operated under a new ten-year commercial contract with Kuehne+Nagel, which will include an investment in plant and equipment installation and warehousing transition activity by the global transport and logistics company.



This high-tech facility means a reduction in operating costs, by having all logistics under one roof, and maximises the potential of helicopter component logistics. It will service the Yeovil production facilities and provide spares support for the global fleet of rotary aircraft built at Leonardo's site in Yeovil - the UK's only onshore helicopter manufacturer - and support the management of production tooling.

