Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News VisionSafe's EVAS is now available on all Embraer business jets

VisionSafe's EVAS is now available on all Embraer business jets
Romain Guillot
9 HOURS AGO | 124 words
Embraer and VisionSafe Corporation today announced that VisionSafe's EVAS (Emergency Vision Assurance System) is now available for the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600 business jets.

The new feature will be available through an STC (Supplemental Type Certificate) issued by VisionSafe Corporation. A similar STC was issued by VisionSafe for the Legacy 600, Legacy 650 and Lineage 1000 business jets last year.

"This feature will enhance safety on Embraer's Praetor business jets," said Marsha Woelber, Head of Worldwide Executive Jets Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales, Embraer Service & Support.

The EVAS system provides a clear space of air through which a pilot can see flight instruments and out the front windshield for landing the plane in the event of cockpit smoke.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
8 HOURS AGO
The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ? The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ?
AKKA Technologies has just developed a turnkey conversion solution to be able to add a new auxiliary capability to the Airbus A400M, the C295 and ... Continue Reading
9 HOURS AGO
Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise
Sichuan Airlines has extended its FHS (Flight Hour Service) maintenance contract with Airbus to cover 10 additional Airbus A350s. The four A350s already delivered, as ... Continue Reading
9 HOURS AGO
AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet
AerFin has signed a component support contract with Alitalia to serve the component requirements of their fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft. Alitalia CityLiner ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ?
9 HOURS AGO
Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise
9 HOURS AGO
AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet
9 HOURS AGO
Boeing and Turkish Technic have renewed a tailored parts package agreement
9 HOURS AGO
A new logistics hub in the UK to support Leonardo Helicopters' global fleet
Top stories
The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ?
Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved