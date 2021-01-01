VisionSafe's EVAS is now available on all Embraer business jets

Embraer and VisionSafe Corporation today announced that VisionSafe's EVAS (Emergency Vision Assurance System) is now available for the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600 business jets.



The new feature will be available through an STC (Supplemental Type Certificate) issued by VisionSafe Corporation. A similar STC was issued by VisionSafe for the Legacy 600, Legacy 650 and Lineage 1000 business jets last year.



"This feature will enhance safety on Embraer's Praetor business jets," said Marsha Woelber, Head of Worldwide Executive Jets Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales, Embraer Service & Support.



The EVAS system provides a clear space of air through which a pilot can see flight instruments and out the front windshield for landing the plane in the event of cockpit smoke.

