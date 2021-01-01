Delta Air Lines MRO division launches DTSG

Delta TechOps, Delta Material Services and Delta Flight Products have decided to combine their respective know-how under the Delta TechOps Services Group (DTSG) brand in order to better satisfy customers in fleet and asset needs, from maintenance to part supply to innovative solutions.



DTSG can thus provide solutions for the entire spectrum of fleet management, from on-going maintenance to aircraft transitions and end of life management.



According to Delta Air Lines MRO division, this move will make it possible to offer stronger service and deeper partnership with its customers.

