ATR strengthens its GMA offering in Asia-Pacific with Skyways Technics

ATR has just strengthened its partnership with the Malaysian branch of Skyways Technics in order to better meet the needs of the support market in the Asia-Pacific region. The Danish MRO company specializing in regional aircraft has an aerostructure repair center in Kuala Lumpur (Skyways Technics Asia), in addition to its maintenance hangars in Billund and Sonderborg.



According to the Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer, this new agreement will make it possible to offer better customer assistance and will facilitate the management of repairs to sensitive structural components, such as repairs of leading edges, flight controls and flaps. This new partnership thus reinforces ATR's global maintenance offer (GMA) to the operators of its regional turboprop aircraft in the region.



"Operators can benefit from the best of both worlds; a specialised repair partner and the manufacturer's expertise. Skyways Technics' strong local presence in Asia Pacific also guarantees our operators in the region the best quality Leading Edge, Flap, and Flight Control repairs, managed in a timely and cost-effective manner." said David Brigante, SVP Programmes and Customer Support at ATR.



For Benjamin Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Skyways Technics, "With the industry facing its worst ever crisis, now it is vital to offer airlines innovative and creative solutions to keep their aircraft and passengers flying. Partnerships such as this one will play an important role in supporting the recovery of operators, who are continuing to supply essential connectivity to the communities that they serve throughout the Asia Pacific region. "



As a reminder, Asia-Pacific is a geographical area of prime importance for the Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer, with approximately one third of the ATR global already based in the region (Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Myanmar, etc...).

