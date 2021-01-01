CargoAir is the launch operator of AEI B737-800SF in Europe

Just a few days after obtaining its STC from EASA, Aeronautical Engineers (AEI) B737-800SF will now enter service in Europe. AEI redelivered CargoAir's first B737-800SF freighter (MSN 30664, formerly SmartWings), making the Bulgarian carrier the launch operator for this converted aircraft in Europe.



CargoAir signed for two B737-800SF conversions last November, after canceling an agreement with Boeing for two 737-800BCF aircraft.



The second AEI B737-800SF freighter conversion for CargoAir will commence modification in June and will be performed by the authorized AEI conversion center, Commercial Jet in Miami, Florida.



The AEI converted B737-800SF freighter offers a main deck payload of up to 52,700 lbs. (23,904 kg) and incorporates eleven full height 88" x 125" container positions, plus an additional position for an AEP/AEH. The conversion also incorporates new floor beams aft of the wing box, a large 86" x 137" Main Cargo Door with a single vent door system.



CargoAir is already a major customer of AEI, with a fleet of three 737-300SFs and eight B737-400SFs.

