CargoAir is the launch operator of AEI B737-800SF in Europe

Romain Guillot
10 HOURS AGO | 186 words
Just a few days after obtaining its STC from EASA, Aeronautical Engineers (AEI) B737-800SF will now enter service in Europe. AEI redelivered CargoAir's first B737-800SF freighter (MSN 30664, formerly SmartWings), making the Bulgarian carrier the launch operator for this converted aircraft in Europe.

CargoAir signed for two B737-800SF conversions last November, after canceling an agreement with Boeing for two 737-800BCF aircraft.

The second AEI B737-800SF freighter conversion for CargoAir will commence modification in June and will be performed by the authorized AEI conversion center, Commercial Jet in Miami, Florida.

The AEI converted B737-800SF freighter offers a main deck payload of up to 52,700 lbs. (23,904 kg) and incorporates eleven full height 88" x 125" container positions, plus an additional position for an AEP/AEH. The conversion also incorporates new floor beams aft of the wing box, a large 86" x 137" Main Cargo Door with a single vent door system.

CargoAir is already a major customer of AEI, with a fleet of three 737-300SFs and eight B737-400SFs.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
