Air Seychelles extends its MRO contract with StandardAero for its PT6 engines
Romain Guillot
10 HOURS AGO | 235 words
© Air Seychelles
Air Seychelles has signed a multi-year contract with StandardAero to support the PT6A-34 turboprop engines from Pratt & Whitney Canada which powering its fleet of DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft.

StandardAero, an historic MRO provider for Seychelles' national carrier, will offer its services from its Johannesburg facility, which is located at Lanseria International Airport, a well-known center of excellence for the PT6A engine family, supporting 41 variants of the engine up to and including the PT6A-140.

StandardAero has a long history of providing Air Seychelles with PT6A engine MRO services, including engine overhauls, hot section inspections (HSIs), repairs and field service rep (FSR) support.

"We are pleased to extend partnership with StandardAero and we look forward to their continued support with the maintenance of our Twin Otters aircraft in ensuring that Air Seychelles continues to deliver a safe operations across the Seychelles archipelago" said Air Seychelles, Gustave Pragassen, Head of Technical.

"We know how critical safety is to the airline, given the island hopping nature of the flights performed by its Twin Otter fleet. Air Seychelles' confidence in our delivered quality is a reflection of the industry-leading level of support provided by our Johannesburg team " added Lewis Prebble, President of Airlines and Fleets for StandardAero.

As a reminder, the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles has 5 DHC-6-400 produced by Viking.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
