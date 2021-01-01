Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
MTU Maintenance completes its 500th CF34-10E shop visit
Romain Guillot
10 HOURS AGO | 239 words
MTU Maintenance completes its 500th CF34-10E shop visit
© MTU Maintenance
MTU Maintenance announces having handed over its of 500th overhauled CF34-10E during a virtual ceremony on May 11, an engine returned to its customer Kenya Airways.

The Kenyan flag carrier airline operates a fleet of 13 Embraer 190s, making it the largest CF34 operator in Africa.

"We are honoured to be MTU's 500th CF34-10E engine customer," says Evans Kihara, Technical Director Kenya Airways. "We appreciate their excellent service, high-quality technical expertise and reliable, cost-effective maintenance. We look forward to continued innovation for even better maintenance cost and to building our great partnership in the years to come."

Kenya Airways has been an MTU Maintenance customer for its CF34-10Es since 2016, as well as for its CFM56-7Bs since 2019. The German engine manufacturer's MRO division has been servicing General Electric's CF34 engines since 2003 and introduced the -8 and -10E variants in 2008.

"Despite these unusual times, we are delighted that it was possible to celebrate this success and milestone with Kenya Airways virtually," says André Sinanian, Managing Director and Senior Vice President, MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg. "At MTU Maintenance, we take pride in our performance and reliability and are proud our customers return to us time and time again."

Since then, nearly 1,400 shop visits have been completed for the CF34s. All maintenance operations for this type of engine are carried out in its center in Berlin-Brandenburg.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
