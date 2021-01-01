SR Technics to expand its capabilities to the LEAP-1B engine as early as next year

SR Technics will extend its services to new generation engines. The Engine Services activity of the Swiss MRO company announces that it has started to develop new services for CFM International's LEAP-1B engine, the exclusive engine for the latest generation of Boeing 737s (737 MAX).



According to SR Technics, the implementation of this new capability is based on its strong relationships with CFM International and its parent companies GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, as well as on its vast experience of more than 2,200 shop visits carried out on CFM56 engines.



The new services will be implemented by its engine shop in Kloten (Zurich), SR Technics being convinced that it will be able to establish its initial capabilities on the LEAP-1B in less than a year, with a certification from the authorities targeted for the first quarter of 2022.



"We are tremendously excited about expanding our engine MRO offerings by adding the LEAP-1B to SR Technics' engine portfolio, and soon will be extending our support to the customers. This comes as a natural and essentially necessary move forward for SR Technics besides the services we already provide for Line Maintenance on the Boeing 737 MAX", said Florent Leforestier, , Vice President New Engines, in charge of the capabilities introduction. For Gaël Méheust, President and CEO of CFM International, the addition of the LEAP-1B "is a natural extension" given the long-standing relationship with SR Technics and the "quality of work" provided to its customers.



Until now, the engine shop of the former maintenance division of Swissair and SR Group in Kloten has focused on the CFM56 and PW4000 engine families. The strategic repositioning adopted last year by the Swiss MRO to adapt to the market environment after the pandemic is now focusing more particularly on engine services, a promising activity which also allows it to partially offset its labor costs which are directly linked to its geographical position in Zurich, a city where the cost of living is among the highest in the world.

