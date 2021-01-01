AFI KLM E&M launches its A220 maintenance solutions

AFI KLM E&M is ready to offer its services for the maintenance of the A220 fleet. The MRO arm of Air France-KLM has designed a comprehensive equipment support program for the aircraft and is able to market a complete nose-to-tail components support for A220 operators.



It has thus invested in sufficient inventories to guarantee rapid access to spare parts, but has also adapted its engineering skills to provide the best possible operational service. Its offer also includes additional services such as Initial Provisioning and Entry Into Service support, Main Base Kit implementation, line maintenance solutions and aerostructures capabilities. AFI KLM E&M also points out that its subsidiary EPCOR is able to carry out maintenance on the A220 APU (Honeywell's GTCP131-9C).



The company announces that its offer has already aroused interest: "several A220 operators have already shown great interest in joining the AFI KLM E&M component pool," said Benjamin Moreau, SVP AFI KLM E&M Components Product.



AFI KLM E&M has notably developed this service offering due to the order placed by its parent company Air France-KLM in 2019. Air France is in fact expecting the delivery of around sixty A220s from September (for entry into service before the end of the year), aircraft destined to replace the A318 and A319 aircraft currently in the fleet of the French airline. Since then, Air France management has repeatedly indicated that it wants to take over the maintenance of its aircraft, including engines.



Regarding the maintenance of the PW1500G, an agreement was reached with Pratt & Whitney last February.

