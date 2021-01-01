Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Airbus FHS is extended to A320neo Family engine components
Romain Guillot
5 HOURS AGO | 122 words
© Airbus
Airbus announces extending the spectrum of its FHS (Flight Hour Service) program to cover engine components for the A320neo Family. The aircraft manufacturer has signed an agreement with Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) to include Pratt & Whitney's PW1100G-JM engine spare parts and repair.

From now on, Airbus FHS Customers operating A320neo Family aircraft equipped with GTF engines will be able to benefit from Airbus' and Collins' combined expertise and extensive knowledge. This new service guarantees high quality engine components supplied directly from Collins Aerospace's network.

Airbus also specifies that this agreement lays the foundations for a new 'nose to tail' dimension to the FHS program, with other developments in preparation.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
