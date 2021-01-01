Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Rusada launches new App for ENVISION
Romain Guillot
5 HOURS AGO | 130 words
© Rusada
Rusada has unveilled a new mobile application for its maintenance software ENVISION. The new app is called ENVISION Tasks and enables Technicians and Engineers to efficiently conduct maintenance using a tablet device.

The new app also allows users to work offline, in both planned and un-planned scenarios. When offline working is planned, users can download a work package in advance and then perform maintenance tasks without an internet connection. When unplanned, in-progress tasks can still be executed, time booked, spares requested and many other functions, which will then sync back to the main database once a connection is restored.

The new app is available on Windows 10, iOS, and Android tablets, and seamlessly integrates with ENVISION's Fleet Management, Technical Publications, and Base & Line Maintenance modules.
