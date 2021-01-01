Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Corsair signs an exclusive contract with Safran Nacelles for its entire Airbus A330neo fleet

Romain Guillot

5 HOURS AGO | 237 words
Romain Guillot
5 HOURS AGO | 237 words
(From left to right: Pascal de Izaguirre, Corsair CEO, Olivier Savin, Safran Nacelles' Executive Vice President - Customer Support & Services and Alain Berger, Safran Nacelles' Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing. Picture © Safran Nacelles)
Corsair has signed a NacelleLife service contract with Safran Nacelles covering 5 Airbus A330neo aircraft. The French airline received its first A330-900 on March 31. The other four aircraft are expected by June 2022.

As part of this 12-year contract, Safran Nacelles will repair the nacelles and provide general service of the thrust reverser during their scheduled removals with the support of its network of experts for on-site nacelle inspections and its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centres.

"I am delighted that Corsair is renewing its trust in Safran Nacelles following their first contract on their Airbus A330ceo nacelle fleet in 2019. This new contract for the A330neo nacelles demonstrates that we are a partner of choice when it comes to the support and service of its nacelles." declared Alain Berger, Safran Nacelles' Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing.

Enea Fracassi, Corsair fleet & technical director, noted: "This contract is part of a global action that aims to improve the cost and efficiency of our fleet maintenance. Aircraft on ground occurrences will therefore be reduced and the work of our teams eased during the maintenance of our A330neo aircraft."

As a reminder, Safran Nacelles is the OEM of the entire nacelle system for the Trent 7000 (A330neo). The thrust reversers for the Trent 700 (A330ceo) are also produced by the french manufacturer.
