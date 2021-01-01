AAR inks a major agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services

This is a real sign of confidence in the resumption of air transport in the United States. American MRO company AAR has just won a major multi-year contract with United Airlines to carry out heavy maintenance on part of its narrow-body aircraft fleet from its MRO center in Rockford (Illinois), near the US carrier main hub, namely Chicago O'Hare Airport.



AAR is already supporting airframe maintenance work for United at its facility in Miami (Florida). The type and the number of aircraft covered by this new agreement has not been disclosed.



The large independent American MRO specifies that this contract supports the continued growth of the facility and the local Rockford workforce, with the creation of up to 250 highly qualified technician jobs over the next few years.



"We are excited to expand our partnership with United Airlines and the city of Rockford" said John Holmes, AAR President & CEO. "We began operations in Rockford four years ago and have built a track record of solid performance. We are very proud to have secured this long term contract with United" he added.



AAR will also continue to build on its "Eagle Pathway" initiative, which reimburses mechanics training in exchange for a fixed-term employment contract. In addition, AAR has engaged with Rockford Workforce Connection (RWC) through a variety of solutions to grow the number of technicians as well as supporting specialized training in the aviation field.



As a reminder, AAR has nearly twenty hectares of hangars spread over its different maintenance facilities in North America: Indianapolis, Miami, Oklahoma City, Duluth and Rockford, Trois-Rivières (Quebec) and Windsor (Ontario).

