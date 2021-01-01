CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Czech Republic recently granted authorisation for Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) to extend its service offering to the Boeing 737 MAX. Overhauls of the aircraft type will be performed in the Czech MRO's hangar at Václav Havel Airport in Prague, with LOT Polish Airlines becoming the first customer.



"Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are being included in airline fleets all over the world. Therefore, we have decided that now is the right time to expand our service portfolio with this aircraft type, thus offering customers our assistance upon their gradual return to service," said Czech Airlines Technics chairman Pavel Hale?.



"In addition, quieter, more economical and more environmentally friendly aircraft will be increasingly sought after due to the current situation in aviation and greater emphasis on sustainable travel. As such, they will become the future direction of our base maintenance division, too " he added.



Pavel Hale? announced that base maintenance was part of a package of services offered by CSAT to customers also interested in long-term aircraft parking, with six additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be put in storage at Václav Havel Airport for major leasing companies in the coming weeks.

