Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague

CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague
Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 202 words
CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague
© CSAT
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Czech Republic recently granted authorisation for Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) to extend its service offering to the Boeing 737 MAX. Overhauls of the aircraft type will be performed in the Czech MRO's hangar at Václav Havel Airport in Prague, with LOT Polish Airlines becoming the first customer.

"Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are being included in airline fleets all over the world. Therefore, we have decided that now is the right time to expand our service portfolio with this aircraft type, thus offering customers our assistance upon their gradual return to service," said Czech Airlines Technics chairman Pavel Hale?.

"In addition, quieter, more economical and more environmentally friendly aircraft will be increasingly sought after due to the current situation in aviation and greater emphasis on sustainable travel. As such, they will become the future direction of our base maintenance division, too " he added.

Pavel Hale? announced that base maintenance was part of a package of services offered by CSAT to customers also interested in long-term aircraft parking, with six additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be put in storage at Václav Havel Airport for major leasing companies in the coming weeks.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
12 HOURS AGO
AAR inks a major agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services AAR inks a major agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services
This is a real sign of confidence in the resumption of air transport in the United States. American MRO company AAR has just won a ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
GATES boards CFM International's LEAP engines MRO network GATES boards CFM International's LEAP engines MRO network
GA Telesis Engine Services OY (GATES) announces the signing of an agreement with CFM International to be able to provide MRO services for the LEAP-1A/-1B ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
IndiGo extends further its component support contract with AFI KLM E&M IndiGo extends further its component support contract with AFI KLM E&M
IndiGo has renewed and extended the spectrum of its component support contract with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M). The agreement ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
AAR inks a major agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services
12 HOURS AGO
CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague
12 HOURS AGO
GATES boards CFM International's LEAP engines MRO network
12 HOURS AGO
IndiGo extends further its component support contract with AFI KLM E&M
12 HOURS AGO
Satair signs a new IMS contract with China Airlines
Top stories
AAR inks a major agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services
CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague
GATES boards CFM International's LEAP engines MRO network
IndiGo extends further its component support contract with AFI KLM E&M
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved