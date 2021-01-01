Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News APOC calls on Bonus Tech to complete its third CFM56-7B teardown

APOC calls on Bonus Tech to complete its third CFM56-7B teardown
Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 189 words
APOC Aviation turned to Bonus Tech, a partner of the Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) network located in Miami (Florida), to disassemble its third engine in recent months.

The Dutch company specializing in the leasing, trading and part-out of aviation assets specifies that the CFM56-7B engine components will be integrated into APOC's stock in April to support its customers as the market recovery is ramping up, especially in North America.

"Our recent investment in young, modern engine components will ensure that APOC is able to deliver, high quality 'ready-to-go' parts, just when the industry needs them most. A great example is the mapped set of CFM56-7B Fan Blades that were recently tagged by our friends at GKN Aerospace" commented Jim Nypels, Engine Materials Sales & Trading at APOC.

"Parts will soon be available in OH condition, with the repairs managed by APOC's carefully audited selection of repair shops to maximise yields during repair" he added.

The engine took just one month to disassemble, strictly respecting the turn-around times.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
12 HOURS AGO
AAR inks a major agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services AAR inks a major agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services
This is a real sign of confidence in the resumption of air transport in the United States. American MRO company AAR has just won a ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Czech Republic recently granted authorisation for Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) to extend its service offering to the Boeing 737 ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
GATES boards CFM International's LEAP engines MRO network GATES boards CFM International's LEAP engines MRO network
GA Telesis Engine Services OY (GATES) announces the signing of an agreement with CFM International to be able to provide MRO services for the LEAP-1A/-1B ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
AAR inks a major agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services
12 HOURS AGO
CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague
12 HOURS AGO
GATES boards CFM International's LEAP engines MRO network
12 HOURS AGO
IndiGo extends further its component support contract with AFI KLM E&M
12 HOURS AGO
Satair signs a new IMS contract with China Airlines
Top stories
AAR inks a major agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services
CSAT offers 737 MAX base maintenance services in Prague
GATES boards CFM International's LEAP engines MRO network
IndiGo extends further its component support contract with AFI KLM E&M
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved