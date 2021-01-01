APOC calls on Bonus Tech to complete its third CFM56-7B teardown

APOC Aviation turned to Bonus Tech, a partner of the Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) network located in Miami (Florida), to disassemble its third engine in recent months.



The Dutch company specializing in the leasing, trading and part-out of aviation assets specifies that the CFM56-7B engine components will be integrated into APOC's stock in April to support its customers as the market recovery is ramping up, especially in North America.



"Our recent investment in young, modern engine components will ensure that APOC is able to deliver, high quality 'ready-to-go' parts, just when the industry needs them most. A great example is the mapped set of CFM56-7B Fan Blades that were recently tagged by our friends at GKN Aerospace" commented Jim Nypels, Engine Materials Sales & Trading at APOC.



"Parts will soon be available in OH condition, with the repairs managed by APOC's carefully audited selection of repair shops to maximise yields during repair" he added.



The engine took just one month to disassemble, strictly respecting the turn-around times.



