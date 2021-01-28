Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
The Boeing 737 MAX 200 is cleared to take off in Europe
Romain Guillot
7 HOURS AGO
The Boeing 737 MAX 200 is cleared to take off in Europe
© Boeing
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has in turn validated the modifications to the type certificate of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in its 737-8200 version, or simply 737 MAX 200. This green light will make it possible to start deliveries to its launch customer, namely Ryanair.

This variant, which was just certified by the FAA last week, required the addition of a pair of type II doors at the rear of the fuselage, like on the 737-900, -900ER or 737-9. This change allows the single-aisle aircraft to increase its maximum capacity to 210 seats, compared to 189 for the base version.

Ryanair and its subsidiaries expect a total of 210 737 MAX 200 aircraft, with the first eight deliverable in April, followed by eight more in May.

The 737 MAX 200 of the Irish low-cost company will however only include 197 seats (with a pitch of 28 inches), thus avoiding the presence of an additional cabin crew.

The 737 MAX 200 was also ordered by Vietnamese group VietJet (100 aircraft on firm order).
