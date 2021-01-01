Turkish Airlines selects Airbus for components support for its A350 fleet

Airbus and Türk Hava Yolları Teknik (Turkish Technic) have signed a long-term component pool agreement covering Turkish Airlines' A350 fleet. As part of this agreement, which has been in effect since last month, Airbus will supply parts with guaranteed availability.



For this, the aircraft manufacturer will offer access to a pool of spare parts, will also position an on-site stock at Turkish Technic's main base in Istanbul, and provide repair services. According to the European aircraft manufacturer, this agreement will also open further collaboration in the Services area between the two companies.



Airbus also announced that it will develop its existing pool in Europe by extending it to A350 components, a measure that will allow it to better honor its new contract with the MRO division of the Turkish Airlines group, but also for future Flight Hour Services (FHS) contracts in the Europe, Middle East & Africa region (EMEA). Airbus FHS contracts cover more than 850 aircraft worldwide today.



As a reminder, Turkish Airlines took delivery of its first A350 last October. Turkey's national carrier has now four A350-900s out of 23 of the same type on order (two were canceled last year due to the pandemic).

