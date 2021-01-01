US-Bangla Airlines opts for Rusada's Envision solution

US-Bangla Airlines has decided to rely on Rusada's solution to manage their day-to-day airworthiness and maintenance activities, as well as their long-term planning and forecasting. The Bangladeshi carrier based in Dhaka will use seven modules of Envision, including the Line Maintenance, Inventory Management, and Technical Publications modules.



"As we began to resume our pre-pandemic growth and planned for the demanding developments of these times, it became clear that an upgrade to our maintenance infrastructure would go a long way in facilitating these goals. Envision will unify our teams on one platform and save countless hours when planning and executing maintenance. This will ultimately enhance safety and reliability, while ensuring passenger comfort" said Sikder Mesbahuddin Ahmed, CEO of US-Bangla Airlines.



Rusada will work on the implementation of the MRO software in the very short term, with the solution to be fully operational by the third quarter of this year.



US-Bangla Airlines is the country's largest private airline, operating a fleet of 15 aircraft : 7 ATR 72-600s, 3 Dash 8-400s and 4 737-800s. Its network covers 8 cities in Bangladesh, but also international flights to India, China, Oman, Qatar, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.



Flights to Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United Kingdom are also planned for the near future.

