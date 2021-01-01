Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
GA Telesis Engine Services approved by Indonesia to overhaul CFM56-5B/7B and CF6-80C2 engines
Romain Guillot
7 HOURS AGO | 176 words
© GA Telesis Engine Services
The Finnish subsidiary of GA Telesis specializing in engine maintenance, GA Telesis Engine Services OY (GATES), has just received certification from the Indonesian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to overhaul CFM56-5B (A320), CFM56-7B (737NG) and CF6-80C2B (747-400, 767) engines.

GATES specifies that this approval opens the doors to a key MRO market in Southeast Asia, having already received active inquiries from Indonesian airlines to support their engine maintenance needs.

"We are honored to receive this milestone approval from DGCA, especially amid the Covid 19 pandemic. This certification is a vital cog in GA Telesis' new Asia Pacific Ecosystem created to serve customers in the fast-growing APAC engine MRO market" said Avinash Singh, Director, Business Development, Asia Pacific for GATES.

GATES was already certified by the FAA (United States), the EASA (European Union), the TCCA (Canada), the CAAC (China), the GACA (Saudi Arabia), the DGAC (Mexico), the ANAC (Argentina), and the ECAA (Egypt).
