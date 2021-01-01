GA Telesis can now sell and lease civil aviation parts directly in China

GA Telesis Flight Solutions Group is the first foreign entity to receive the Certificate of Civil Aircraft Parts Distributor from the Civil Aviation Maintenance Association of China (CAMAC). With this certification, GA Telesis is now allowed to sell and lease civil aviation parts, both new and used, in China.



"We are honored to receive such a prestigious certification and value the cooperation between GAT and CAMAC to achieve this endorsement, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID pandemic," said FSG President Jason Reed. "This certification is a reflection of GA Telesis' new Asia Pacific Ecosystem, ensuring we are ready to provide the support expected by our customers," added Reed.

