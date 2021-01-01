Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Lufthansa Technik won a new Total Component Support contract with MasAir

Lufthansa Technik won a new Total Component Support contract with MasAir
Romain Guillot
8 HOURS AGO | 156 words
Lufthansa Technik won a new Total Component Support contract with MasAir
© MasAir / LHT
Lufthansa Technik has signed a full component support contract with Mexican carrier MasAir covering repair and overhaul of components for its entire Boeing 767F fleet.

The new Total Component Support (TCS®) contract covers a maximum of 14 aircraft over a period of five years. However, MasAir is currently operating with 3 767Fs only.

The MRO division of the Lufthansa Group specifies that full component support for the Mexican airline's wide-body aircraft will be ensured through a home base stock to be established in Mexico City and Los Angeles.

"This contract is a big success for Lufthansa Technik in the highly competitive Mexican market. As a strong partner, we are looking forward to supporting MasAir during the successful expansion of its business," said Robin Johansson, Senior Director Corporate Sales Latin America and The Caribbean, Lufthansa Technik.

This is the first contract signed directly between Lufthansa Technik and MasAir.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
8 HOURS AGO
Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe
A battle to convert single-aisle passenger aircraft to full freighters begins in Europe. The Aviation branch of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a Memorandum ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+ Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) has announced that its Pro Line Fusion avionics suite has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
AJW Group has signed a strategic regional partnership agreement with MENA Aerospace to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East. AJW intends to rely ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe
8 HOURS AGO
AFI KLM E&M Components China and Liebherr sign a commercial MRO agreement
8 HOURS AGO
Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
8 HOURS AGO
GA Telesis can now sell and lease civil aviation parts directly in China
8 HOURS AGO
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
Top stories
Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe
Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
Sichuan Airlines signs again with MTU Maintenance
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved