Lufthansa Technik won a new Total Component Support contract with MasAir

Lufthansa Technik has signed a full component support contract with Mexican carrier MasAir covering repair and overhaul of components for its entire Boeing 767F fleet.



The new Total Component Support (TCS®) contract covers a maximum of 14 aircraft over a period of five years. However, MasAir is currently operating with 3 767Fs only.



The MRO division of the Lufthansa Group specifies that full component support for the Mexican airline's wide-body aircraft will be ensured through a home base stock to be established in Mexico City and Los Angeles.



"This contract is a big success for Lufthansa Technik in the highly competitive Mexican market. As a strong partner, we are looking forward to supporting MasAir during the successful expansion of its business," said Robin Johansson, Senior Director Corporate Sales Latin America and The Caribbean, Lufthansa Technik.



This is the first contract signed directly between Lufthansa Technik and MasAir.





