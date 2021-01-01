Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Sabena technics strengthens its partnership with Honeywell on the ATR family

Romain Guillot
6 HOURS AGO | 275 words
© Sabena technics
Honeywell and Sabena technics have extended their component repair agreement on the ATR 42/72 twin-engine turboprops. In doing so, the French MRO company thus becomes the sole licensee on this platform till end of December 2030.

According to this new agreement, Sabena technics will continue to offer its repair and overhaul services as a licensed Honeywell Authorized Service Centre and Global Channel Partner, but will also handle purchasing & inventory on a large amount of stock in order to sustain its capabilities on a long-term basis. In addition, new repair and overhaul capabilities will be added internally to be able to work on all Honeywell's products fitted on ATR 42/72.

The French MRO company can already service many Honeywell components for the ATR family, such as ED800, AHRU and ADC avionics systems, or TIC Valve and ACM (Air Cycle Machine), Sabena technics being the only OEM-approved repair station able to perform mods & upgrade on those parts.

"We are proud to have reached this new milestone in our relationship with Honeywell. It confirms their trust in the efficiency and reliability of our services..We are dedicated to providing the best solutions for Honeywell's customers by being a one-stop shop for ATR operators, and bringing them added-value customized solutions at the highest standard of quality and at the most accurate costs" announced Philippe Delisle, COO of Sabena technics.

Sabena technics also specified that these services would be provided 24/7 from its French MRO facilities in Bordeaux and Dinard, but also from Singapore via Singapore Component Solutions (SCS), its joint venture with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M).
