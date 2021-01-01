Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Stratasys extends its contract with Airbus to cabin 3D printed spare parts
Romain Guillot
6 HOURS AGO | 145 words
© Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved
Stratasys has secured an extension of its contract with Airbus for the production of 3D printed polymer parts for its aircraft cabins.

Better, while the initial contract was focused solely to the production of parts installed in line-fit for the A350 program, this extension expands the range of printed parts intended for Airbus to include practically all aircraft families of the european aircraft manufacturer (A300, A330, A340 and A320 in addition to the A350), as well as replacement and spare parts for the company's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

As a reminder, the American-Israeli additive manufacturing specialist approached Airbus in 2013 in order to launch a production line of 3D printed resin parts intended to relieve the supply chain of the A350 program during its certification campaign. The first parts produced were delivered in 2014.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
