Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News GA Telesis acquires "a fleet of 777-300ER aircraft"

GA Telesis acquires "a fleet of 777-300ER aircraft"
Emilie Drab
6 HOURS AGO | 118 words
GA Telesis announced that it had acquired "a fleet of 777-300ER aircraft", without specifying the number of aircraft or from which operator they were acquired.

On the other hand, given the size of the fleet, the aircraft will be able to respond to all aspects of the company's activities: aircraft leasing, engine leasing (GE90-115B), recovery of spare parts for airframes and engines...

GA Telesis has extensive experience with the 777 platform, of which it notably managed the first dismantling.

Most recently, GA Telesis acquired three aircraft from All Nippon Airways (ANA) for part-out, which followed an award for the Cathy Pacific 777 fleet disposition contract over seven years.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
6 HOURS AGO
SIA Engineering Company launches a new engine division and wants to expand into Malaysia SIA Engineering Company launches a new engine division and wants to expand into Malaysia
SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), the MRO division of Singapore Airlines Group, has created a new Engine Services Division (ESD), specializing in engine services. It intends ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
Sabena technics strengthens its partnership with Honeywell on the ATR family Sabena technics strengthens its partnership with Honeywell on the ATR family
Honeywell and Sabena technics have extended their component repair agreement on the ATR 42/72 twin-engine turboprops. In doing so, the French MRO company thus becomes ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
Air Corsica entrusts the overhaul of two Airbus A320 to Czech Airlines Technics Air Corsica entrusts the overhaul of two Airbus A320 to Czech Airlines Technics
Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) has signed a new Base Maintenance Agreement with French airline Air Corsica. The contract includes complex scheduled base maintenance checks and repairs ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
SIA Engineering Company launches a new engine division and wants to expand into Malaysia
6 HOURS AGO
Sabena technics strengthens its partnership with Honeywell on the ATR family
6 HOURS AGO
Air Corsica entrusts the overhaul of two Airbus A320 to Czech Airlines Technics
6 HOURS AGO
Stratasys extends its contract with Airbus to cabin 3D printed spare parts
6 HOURS AGO
GA Telesis acquires "a fleet of 777-300ER aircraft"
Top stories
SIA Engineering Company launches a new engine division and wants to expand into Malaysia
Sabena technics strengthens its partnership with Honeywell on the ATR family
Air Corsica entrusts the overhaul of two Airbus A320 to Czech Airlines Technics
Stratasys extends its contract with Airbus to cabin 3D printed spare parts
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved