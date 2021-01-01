GA Telesis announced that it had acquired "a fleet of 777-300ER aircraft", without specifying the number of aircraft or from which operator they were acquired.



On the other hand, given the size of the fleet, the aircraft will be able to respond to all aspects of the company's activities: aircraft leasing, engine leasing (GE90-115B), recovery of spare parts for airframes and engines...



GA Telesis has extensive experience with the 777 platform, of which it notably managed the first dismantling.



Most recently, GA Telesis acquired three aircraft from All Nippon Airways (ANA) for part-out, which followed an award for the Cathy Pacific 777 fleet disposition contract over seven years.

