AJW Group signs a PBH contract with Aer Lingus

AJW Group has signed a power-by-the-hour contract with Irish airline Aer Lingus to become its supply chain management provider. According to this contrat, AJW will directly support its entire Airbus fleet (A320s, A321LRs, A330s and its future A321XLRs).



This contract is a Repair Cycle Management (RCM) agreement and mainly concerns airframe and engine LRUs. In addition, AJW specifies that it will also offer a sophisticated system integration with Aer Lingus' AMOS maintenance system.

