Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News AJW Group signs a PBH contract with Aer Lingus

AJW Group signs a PBH contract with Aer Lingus
Romain Guillot
6 HOURS AGO | 86 words
AJW Group signs a PBH contract with Aer Lingus
© AJW Group / Aer Lingus
AJW Group has signed a power-by-the-hour contract with Irish airline Aer Lingus to become its supply chain management provider. According to this contrat, AJW will directly support its entire Airbus fleet (A320s, A321LRs, A330s and its future A321XLRs).

This contract is a Repair Cycle Management (RCM) agreement and mainly concerns airframe and engine LRUs. In addition, AJW specifies that it will also offer a sophisticated system integration with Aer Lingus' AMOS maintenance system.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
6 HOURS AGO
SIA Engineering Company launches a new engine division and wants to expand into Malaysia SIA Engineering Company launches a new engine division and wants to expand into Malaysia
SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), the MRO division of Singapore Airlines Group, has created a new Engine Services Division (ESD), specializing in engine services. It intends ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
Sabena technics strengthens its partnership with Honeywell on the ATR family Sabena technics strengthens its partnership with Honeywell on the ATR family
Honeywell and Sabena technics have extended their component repair agreement on the ATR 42/72 twin-engine turboprops. In doing so, the French MRO company thus becomes ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
Air Corsica entrusts the overhaul of two Airbus A320 to Czech Airlines Technics Air Corsica entrusts the overhaul of two Airbus A320 to Czech Airlines Technics
Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) has signed a new Base Maintenance Agreement with French airline Air Corsica. The contract includes complex scheduled base maintenance checks and repairs ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
SIA Engineering Company launches a new engine division and wants to expand into Malaysia
6 HOURS AGO
Sabena technics strengthens its partnership with Honeywell on the ATR family
6 HOURS AGO
Air Corsica entrusts the overhaul of two Airbus A320 to Czech Airlines Technics
6 HOURS AGO
Stratasys extends its contract with Airbus to cabin 3D printed spare parts
6 HOURS AGO
GA Telesis acquires "a fleet of 777-300ER aircraft"
Top stories
SIA Engineering Company launches a new engine division and wants to expand into Malaysia
Sabena technics strengthens its partnership with Honeywell on the ATR family
Air Corsica entrusts the overhaul of two Airbus A320 to Czech Airlines Technics
Stratasys extends its contract with Airbus to cabin 3D printed spare parts
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved