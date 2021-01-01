A new Corporate Sales management team at Lufthansa Technik

Lufthansa Technik has announced that it reorganized its global Corporate Sales management team at the beginning of the year, appointing two new Vice President Corporate Sales.



Kai-Stefan Roepke has taken over responsibility for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region since December 2020, succeeding Robert Gaag, who retired last year.



Thomas Boettger took over his new position as Vice President Corporate Sales Asia Pacific in January 2021.



Frank Berweger remains Vice President Corporate Sales for the Americas.

