Aviation News Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models

Emilie Drab
11 HOURS AGO | 341 words
© Revima
Revima has reached an agreement with Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies) allowing it to renew and expand its repair capabilities for various APU models on civil and military aircraft platforms (APS500, APS1000, APS2000 and APS2100). The French company will thus become capable and approved to repair virtually the entire line of Pratt & Whitney radial auxiliary power units.

Under the terms of the agreement, Revima will be expanding its customer coverage and existing capabilities to include most of Pratt & Whitney's radial APUs, with aircraft applications such as the B717, Dash 7, Dash 8 series, Embraer 135/145, Fokker 50, as well as numerous military applications. The French MRO company will also support these equiments for the remaining of their life.

"This new authorized facility repair agreement highlights the strong relationship between Pratt & Whitney and Revima, which goes back to the early 1990s for APUs and even the 60s when we were repairing main engines. We have been supporting the regional applications of APS500 and APS1000 for many years and are extremely proud to expand our support to the wider family of these APU models and look forward to providing our expertise to its large customer base. Adding to our scope a broad range of military APUs is also a very relevant diversification move for Revima's portfolio" explained Olivier Legrand, the President & CEO of Revima Group.

Pratt & Whitney will support Revima in training engineers and technicians, transferring inventory, tooling and performing test cell calibrations at its APU center of excellence in Caudebec-en-Caux, Normandy, France. Then, Revima will manage APU radial overhaul services work that had been previously completed at Pratt & Whitney's West Palm Beach facility in Florida.

For the military applications, Revima will act as a subcontractor to Pratt & Whitney.

According to Joe Sylvestro, Vice President, Aftermarket Global Operations at Pratt & Whitney, "Revima will conduct its APU MRO work in full compliance with Pratt & Whitney's practices and procedures. As such, customers will fly with the same level of confidence as when their APU MRO work was done by us".
