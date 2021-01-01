Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.

EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.
Emilie Drab
11 HOURS AGO | 246 words
EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.
© EPCOR
EPCOR has obtained Honeywell's approval to perform maintenance on the GTCP131-9C, the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) fitted to the Airbus A220 (Honeywell being the exclusive supplier of this equipment on the aircraft).

AFI KLM E&M's subsidiary will be able to perform all types of repairs and maintenance, including warranty repairs. Although EPCOR will also be the sole repair shop located in Europe, Middle East, Africa and India region for the GTCP131-9C, they will provide global service coverage certified by Honeywell.

"We are delighted to offer this new product to prospective customers as well as Air France, part of the Air France-KLM Group. We have worked very closely with Honeywell and are very proud today to have earned approved repair shop status for this specific APU. We will strive hard to put all our experience and know-how to good use so that we can deliver reliable, fast and top-quality services." Said Martijn de Vries, EPCOR Managing Director.

As the GTCP131-9C is a derivative of Honeywell's 131-9 model, the majority of its components and parts are the same as on the other versions of the auxiliary power unit, on which EPCOR already has expertise. The Airbus A220 APU will be the eighth type entering the capability list of EPCOR.

The maintenance company also explained that its predictive maintenance solution Prognos for APU will be available for this product.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
11 HOURS AGO
Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models
Revima has reached an agreement with Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies) allowing it to renew and expand its repair capabilities for various APU models on ... Continue Reading
11 HOURS AGO
FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
Following the serious incident on a United Airlines 777-200 on February 20, the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive (AD) requiring thermal-imaging inspections of ... Continue Reading
11 HOURS AGO
Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport
French airline Amelia by Regourd Aviation has just strengthened its presence in Aveyron with the creation of a new maintenance base in Rodez, in the ... Continue Reading
11 HOURS AGO
Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models
11 HOURS AGO
FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
11 HOURS AGO
A new Corporate Sales management team at Lufthansa Technik
11 HOURS AGO
Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport
11 HOURS AGO
EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.
Top stories
Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models
FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport
EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved