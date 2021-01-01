Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aviation News Magnetic Engines performs its first combustion chamber replacement on a CFM56-7B

Romain Guillot
11 HOURS AGO | 105 words
Magnetic Engines, a new subsidiary of Magnetic MRO, has performed its first combustion chamber replacement on a CFM56-7B engine (737NG).

Combustion chamber replacement is one of the new services added to the company's capabilities list after the purchase of new tooling last year and one of the first projects since the new brand launch last month, performed by the team under Magnetic Engines name.

Last year, the engine department of the Estonian MRO company had over 70 engine repair related events, including top case repairs and fan and hot-section module replacements.
