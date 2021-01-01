Dowty Propellers launches a spare parts portal for the propeller system on Dash-8 400 aircraft

Dowty Propellers (GE Aviation) has launched an e-commerce spare parts portal dedicated to its R408 propeller system mounted on the De Havilland Dash-8 400 program (formerly Bombardier Q400).



According to the British equipment manufacturer, the aim of this initiative is to strengthen its global distribution network and improve the customer experience.



This digital sales portal offers live inventory updates as well as the functionality to place and track orders.

The portal, which is accessible from the Dowty Propellers website or via the direct url https://sales.dowty.com, complements the services offered by the propeller manufacturer such as long-term MRO service agreements, hourly rates or even permanent on-site engineers.



According to its President Henry Johnston, Dowty Propellers will consider expanding its e-commerce product range in the future.

