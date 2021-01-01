MAAS Aviation opens its new aircraft painting facility in Lithuania

MAAS Aviation celebrated the opening of its new aircraft painting facility in Lithuania, the eleventh in its network. Located in Kaunas, it is the first paint shop of this type installed in the country and increases MAAS Aviation's overall MRO capacity in Europe by 40%.



The ultra-modern facility is a twin-bay narrow body paint shop capable of accommodating up to two A321 sized aircraft simultaneously.. However, Ryanair will be the launch customer of the new facility.

The arrival of MAAS Aviation in Lithuania was an opportunity for the company to enter into a partnership with FL Technics, allowing them to combine their services in aircraft redelivery.



MAAS Aviation points out that in six years, it has gone from three paint shops on two locations, 130 aircraft repainted per year and 10 million dollars in turnover to eleven paint shops (three in Hamburg; two in Kaunas; two in Maastricht; one at Fokker Woensdrecht; and three in Mobile, Alabama). The company hopes to be able to paint more than 300 aircraft per year and exceed 28 million dollars in turnover.

