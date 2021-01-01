Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
AFI KLM E&M : Barfield adjusts his organization and is awarded a new patent
Romain Guillot
18 HOURS AGO | 219 words
© AFI KLM E&M
Barfield, the American subsidiary of Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) announces two appointments to further improve its efficiency, align functions and strengthen its business portfolio and technological expansion.

Anthony Imparato is named SVP of Operations and Quality for the Miami, Doral, Louisville and Phoenix facilities. He previously held the same position for the Barfield facilities in Miami, Louisville and Phoenix.

Barfield has also chosen Gilles Mercier to head its "Customer Care and Business Development" department. His main responsibility is to put the customer at the center of the company's decisions, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. He was previously SVP of Operations of Barfield's facilities in Doral.

The subsidiary of AFI KLM E&M in the Americas also announced that it received new patent from U.S Patent Office for remote application update of electronic test equipment. This patent innovation is for automatically and remotely updating a software on an instrument measurement device, the famous "yellow box" from Barfield, for air data testing.

"This new technology affirms Barfield's position at the forefront of the aviation industry cutting edge technology. It has been a long process, but we are thrilled the patent was finally issued. " said Hervé Page, the CEO of Barfield.
