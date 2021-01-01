AJW Group opens new warehouse in Milan Malpensa to support easyJet's EU operations

AJW Group has opened a new warehouse in Milan, near Malpensa airport. With a surface area of 3,251 m² (35,000 sq. ft), it is mainly intended to support easyJet and its fleet based in the European Union.



The new facility houses over 10,000 lines of stock across 3,000 part numbers of rotable, repairable and C&E items , which will support easyJet aircraft across Europe, in accordance with the recently signed complete supply chain solution contract between the MRO company and the low-cost carrier.



According to Brendan McConnellogue, easyJet's Director of Engineering and Maintenance, "The opening of the Milan facility has shown what can be achieved through close collaboration between AJW and easyJet, and the achievement is made even more impressive considering the impacts of COVID-19. The facility will further improve our logistics network in support of the European based fleet. The opening of this facility allows us to continue to serve our customers whilst maintaining safety as our number one priority."



The new facility entered service on January 28 and was added to easyJet's MOE last December. About thirty employees work there, operating under easyJet's part 145 approval.

