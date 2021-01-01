Regio Lease acquires Savina Technic

Regio Lease has acquired Savina Technic, a french company specialized in engine boroscopy and blending repair.



"The discussion had been open for more than a year, but we were waiting for the right time to conclude. This acquisition was important to us, because of the Savina Technic skills and the confidence we have in the quality of its work. The acquisition of Savina Technic ends a year that was certainly complicated for the aeronautics sector but also a source of development for Regio Lease. We focus on the future." sasid Laurent le Minh Loc, President of Regio Lease.



Regio Lease is, for its part, specialized in consulting and airworthiness management, offering a complete range of services over the life cycle of an aircraft.

