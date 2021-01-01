United Airlines enters Lufthansa Technik's Aviatar platform

Lufthansa Technik announces that United Airlines has decided to join its Aviatar platform. The airline signed a contract for digital support through Aviatar for its Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 fleet. More than 600 aircraft will thus join the platform (96 Boeing 777s, more than 170 Airbus of the A320 family and more than 350 737).



With this agreement concluded at the end of 2020, United Airlines has already launched the integration of Aviatar into its training processes and procedures. United Airlines will seek to collaborate with Lufthansa Technik to develop new predictive maintenance solutions for its 737 fleet, beeing the world's third largest operator of the type.



Aviatar offers a whole range of digital solutions covering predictive maintenance, fleet management, data analysis, engineering expertise ... which make it possible to optimize airline operations by better managing maintenance issues.



"Innovative digital solutions are a cornerstone of our corporate strategy and joining forces with United Airlines as a leading global airline is a strong signal for the aviation market," said Johannes Bussmann, CEO of Lufthansa Technik. "Together with United Airlines we will further improve digital TechOps on a large scale and look forward to jointly creating new use cases for advanced digital technologies" he added.

