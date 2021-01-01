Patrick Biebel named Managing Director of MTU Maintenance Lease Services

Patrick Biebel took over the management of MTU Maintenance Lease Services B.V. on January 1, replacing Andrea Lübke in this role. The joint venture formed in Amsterdam by MTU Aero Engines and Sumitomo in 2014 specializes in a range of short and medium-term leasing solutions for a broad portfolio of engines, including the CFM56, GE90 and V2500 engines.



Prior to this position, Biebel was Vice President Corporate Development and in charge of all of MTU's mergers and acquisitions and business development activities - ensuring the future growth and success of MTU's aftermarket division. Biebel joined MTU in 2012 and has assumed various positions with increasing responsibilities within MTU's commercial MRO, finance and corporate development organizations.



Patrick Biebel is 34 years old.

