Patrick Biebel named Managing Director of MTU Maintenance Lease Services
Romain Guillot
3 HOURS AGO | 129 words
Patrick Biebel named Managing Director of MTU Maintenance Lease Services
© MTU
Patrick Biebel took over the management of MTU Maintenance Lease Services B.V. on January 1, replacing Andrea Lübke in this role. The joint venture formed in Amsterdam by MTU Aero Engines and Sumitomo in 2014 specializes in a range of short and medium-term leasing solutions for a broad portfolio of engines, including the CFM56, GE90 and V2500 engines.

Prior to this position, Biebel was Vice President Corporate Development and in charge of all of MTU's mergers and acquisitions and business development activities - ensuring the future growth and success of MTU's aftermarket division. Biebel joined MTU in 2012 and has assumed various positions with increasing responsibilities within MTU's commercial MRO, finance and corporate development organizations.

Patrick Biebel is 34 years old.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved
 
