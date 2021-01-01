Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
AvAir acquires Airbus A320 rotable pool from HAECO ITM

Romain Guillot
1 HOUR AGO | 145 words
© AvAir
AvAir has just seized the stock of rotables components for the A320 family from HAECO Inventory Technical Management (HAECO ITM), a subsidiary of Hong Kong MRO company HAECO (Swire group).

With this transaction, AvAir takes control of more than 2,000 rotable components including IDG's, starters and avionics equipment for the Airbus narrow-body family of aircraft.

There is no indication that this agreement follows the shuttering of regional carrier Cathay Dragon announced in October, but all the stock concerned will be repatriated to the AvAir facility in Dublin, Ireland, and offered to European operators.

AvAir completed its largest transaction a few months ago by purchasing all of the surplus parts from Aerolineas Argentinas, adding more than 45,000 spare parts and consumables related to the withdrawal of Airbus and Boeing aircraft from Argentina's largest airline in recent years (A340, 737NG ...).
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
