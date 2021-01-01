Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Blueberry Aviation launches a storage and maintenance programme in the Czech Republic
Romain Guillot
1 HOUR AGO | 124 words
© Blueberry Aviation
After Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) and FlyTec Aviation Services, Monaco based company Blueberry Aviation, specialized in aviation asset management, has also just launched nose-to-tail long term parking, storage, maintenance as well as dismantling and recycling services in the Czech Republic.

These services will be offered at Ostrava airport in partnership with MRO provider Job Air as well as with Roth International. The airport has a 3500m runway and is capable of accommodating up to 100 aircraft in its parking areas or in its hangars (17,000 m2).

According to Bluberry Aviation, the Ostrava facility offers « an invaluable location any aircraft owner or airline needs in relation to grounded or recovered assets in the current ongoing ».

Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
