APOC Aviation opens its first warehouse outside Europe, in Singapore

APOC Aviation celebrated the opening of its first warehouse outside Europe. Located in Singapore, it holds a stock of components for the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737 families of aircraft.



This new facility serves the strategy of the company, which wants to expand its global footprint. It also comes as Asian companies are gradually putting their fleets back into service. Karim Grinate, Karim Grinate, Vice President - Component Sales at APOC Aviation, said the Dutch company is now focusing "on the launch of further facilities in South East Asia and also the US".



He is indeed looking towards China or Hong Kong. As for the United States, a hub could be inaugurated in the next three months.

