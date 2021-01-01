Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News APOC Aviation opens its first warehouse outside Europe, in Singapore

APOC Aviation opens its first warehouse outside Europe, in Singapore

Emilie Drab
1 HOUR AGO | 127 words
APOC Aviation celebrated the opening of its first warehouse outside Europe. Located in Singapore, it holds a stock of components for the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737 families of aircraft.

This new facility serves the strategy of the company, which wants to expand its global footprint. It also comes as Asian companies are gradually putting their fleets back into service. Karim Grinate, Karim Grinate, Vice President - Component Sales at APOC Aviation, said the Dutch company is now focusing "on the launch of further facilities in South East Asia and also the US".

He is indeed looking towards China or Hong Kong. As for the United States, a hub could be inaugurated in the next three months.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
1 HOUR AGO
Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved
The health crisis has delayed its commissioning a little bit, but Revima's Thai facility is now ready to start its activities. Revima Asia-Pacific, ... Continue Reading
1 HOUR AGO
Bombardier has taken full ownership of its Berlin service center Bombardier has taken full ownership of its Berlin service center
Bombardier is fully gaining a foothold in the maintenance of its business jets at the heart of the EU. The Canadian aircraft manufacturer has just ... Continue Reading
1 HOUR AGO
MTU Maintenance signs an exclusive contract for Air Sial's six V2500 engines MTU Maintenance signs an exclusive contract for Air Sial's six V2500 engines
MTU Maintenance, the MRO division of the German engine manufacturer, has just signed an exclusive five-year contract with new Pakistani airline Air Sial covering the ... Continue Reading
1 HOUR AGO
Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved
1 HOUR AGO
Bombardier has taken full ownership of its Berlin service center
1 HOUR AGO
MTU Maintenance signs an exclusive contract for Air Sial's six V2500 engines
1 HOUR AGO
Textron Aviation opts for Safran's Cassiopée flight data monitoring service
1 HOUR AGO
AvAir acquires Airbus A320 rotable pool from HAECO ITM
Top stories
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved