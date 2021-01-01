AAR extends its agreement with Viasat

AAR extended in December its service contract with the US operator Viasat for its in-flight connectivity products. The US MRO will therefore continue to provide logistics, repair and aftermarket management services for Viasat's components.



"Our goal is to deliver the gold standard in support to our aviation customer base -- from factory-new components to their aftermarket needs," said John Daly, Viasat Vice President, Business Operations, Global Mobile Solutions. "By extending our relationship with AAR, we can ensure we are providing exceptional, comprehensive aftermarket services and support to meet growing in-flight connectivity global demand."



AAR's OEM Solutions team will continue to manage the aftermarket inventory pool of Viasat components including modems, antennas, radomes, wireless access points (WAPs) and power supply units (PSUs) as well as third party logistics and aircraft on ground (AOG) support.

