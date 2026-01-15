easyJet will equip its remaining Airbus A320ceo aircraft with the manufacturer’s Sharklets, replacing the traditional Wing Tip Fences. The project will run until next summer, and will involve a total of 7 aircraft. The first aircraft has already been modified during a scheduled maintenance visit last October.

This modernization program, carried out in partnership with Airbus, concerns aircraft currently based at London Gatwick, Lisbon, Berlin and Milan Malpensa.

According to the British low-cost airline, this initiative will reduce fuel consumption by up to 4%, representing a saving of 2,156 tonnes of fuel per year for the fleet concerned.

Airbus Sharklets, which were introduced from 2012 (before the A320neo), also increase aircraft range by up to 100 nautical miles. Operators also benefit from lower maintenance costs thanks to the new marginal wings, which reduce the power required from the engines at take-off for the same aircraft weight.

For its part, easyJet has decided to add six extra seats per aircraft, thus increasing operational efficiency.

As a reminder, the addition of Sharklets is one of the many “Mods & Upgrades” solutions offered by the aircraft manufacturer to its operators to improve fleet efficiency. According to the latest Global Services Forecast published by Airbus, fleet modifications will represent a market worth some $17 billion a year by 2044, compared with $12 billion today.