ASL Airlines France has opened sales for its summer 2026 schedule. On this occasion, the airline announced that it had carried 458,800 passengers on its scheduled network in 2025, representing a 15% year-on-year increase. The carrier highlighted that the majority of its operations are focused on routes between France and Algeria.

For 2026, the airline plans to strengthen its service to Algeria and will offer more than 50 weekly rotations, including 37 to Algiers. ASL Airlines France serves seven destinations in Algeria and eight in France. The route to Morocco—Paris–Oujda—also remains part of the flight program.