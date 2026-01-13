The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has granted steep approach certification to the Gulfstream G500 and G600, according to a statement from the Savannah-based manufacturer dated January 12.

This approval complements the validations already received from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for both aircraft. It authorizes the two business jets to operate at airports requiring approach angles steeper than the standard 3.5 degrees. The aircraft demonstrated these capabilities during test campaigns at London City Airport (United Kingdom) and Lugano (Switzerland). The tests assessed low-speed performance, landing distances, and compliance with trajectory and noise constraints at airports operating under specific procedures. The G500 and G600 can now include these approach profiles in their approved flight manuals in Europe.

With this certification, the G500 and G600 can access, under European registration, urban or mountainous airports with short runways and complex topographical environments.

Gulfstream notes that more than 350 G500 and G600 aircraft are currently in service worldwide, with the fleet accumulating over 350,000 flight hours and 173,000 cycles.

Launched in 2014, the G500 and G600 entered service in September 2018 and August 2019, respectively. Both wide-cabin jets (2.41 m in width and 1.93 m in cabin height) are powered by Pratt & Whitney PW814GA and PW815GA engines. They deliver a maximum cruise speed of Mach 0.90 (or Mach 0.85 in long-range cruise) and a maximum operating Mach number (Mmo) of Mach 0.925, offering respective ranges of 5,300 nautical miles (9,816 km) and 6,600 nm (12,223 km) at Mach 0.85.