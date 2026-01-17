United Airlines has converted 56 Boeing 787-9s to the larger-capacity 787-10 variant as part of an adjustment to its existing order book with the U.S. aircraft manufacturer. As a result, United now expects 84 remaining 787-9s, according to the latest figures released by Boeing.

These aircraft are part of a broader order for 140 Dreamliners still to be delivered, in addition to the 81 already in service (12 787-8s, 48 787-9s, and 21 787-10s).

Deliveries of the 56 newly converted 787-10s are scheduled to begin in 2028, aligning with the airline’s long-haul expansion plan toward the end of the decade.

United’s current 787 fleet is powered by GE Aerospace’s GEnx-1B engines. Fifty Dreamliners on order have yet to be assigned a selected engine type.