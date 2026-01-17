Ghana has placed an initial order for four helicopters with Airbus Helicopters, a contract covering two H175Ms, one ACH175, and one ACH160.

The two H175Ms will be configured as multi‑mission helicopters for transport, search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (EMS), and disaster relief operations.

The ACH175 and ACH160 will be primarily used for government and VIP transport, meeting the mobility needs of Ghanaian authorities.

With this order, Ghana becomes the second known customer for the militarized version of Airbus’s super‑medium helicopter, following Spain’s purchase announced in December. Until now, Accra has operated Soviet‑designed Mi‑17/171Sh (Hip) helicopters.