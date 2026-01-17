Daher had good reason to celebrate on January 15, as the French aircraft manufacturer unveiled the newest version of its TBM family ; the TBM 980. Equipped with the modernized Garmin G3000 Prime avionics suite, which offers a more intuitive and flexible interface through touch‑screen displays, the aircraft reduces pilot workload while enabling constant aircraft connectivity via the latest update to the “Me & My TBM” app.

Three aircraft were presented during the launch ceremony: one pre‑series aircraft that has been in flight testing since summer 2025, and the first two production units, which will be delivered to their customers as early as next week. According to Nicolas Chabbert, CEO of Daher Aircraft, around twenty TBM 980s have already been ordered even before the official start of marketing. The beginning of deliveries also confirms that the model has been certified by both EASA and the FAA, following extensive flight testing, including validation of changes to the fuel system.

The main advancement of the TBM 980 lies in its avionics upgrade with the G3000 Prime suite. This includes three 14‑inch touch displays providing smoother control of flight functions, customizable presets, and a simplified user interface that eases navigation across pages such as weather and traffic. Notably, the G3000 Prime suite will not be available as a retrofit for older TBM aircraft, as the service is not considered cost‑effective for current operators.

The system retains several hallmark safety and performance features found on earlier TBM versions, such as advanced weather detection, anti‑icing protection, flight envelope monitoring, emergency descent mode, and the HomeSafe system, which enables automatic landing in the event of pilot incapacitation.

Cabin improvements include the addition of a Passenger Comfort Display showing route information, new USB‑C ports, and the option to install a Starlink Mini terminal for in‑flight satellite connectivity.