Bombardier is to expand its production capacity to meet growing demand for its business jets. The aircraft manufacturer announced on January 15 that it will build a new production center at its Dorval site, close to its Challenger plant and the Laurent Beaudoin finishing center. It should be operational by the end of 2027.

The new manufacturing centre will cover an area of 11,700 m². It represents an investment of CAD 100 million, for which Bombardier has obtained the support of the public corporation Investissement Québec in the form of a repayable loan of CAD 35 million.

“This major investment demonstrates our commitment to support Bombardier’s growth and build the infrastructure we need to maximize our productivity. As we expand our manufacturing capacity, we’re positioning ourselves to keep up with global demand and solidify our position at the top of the business aviation industry,” said David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, IT and Bombardier Operational Excellence System.

Bombardier contributes $7.4 billion to Canada’s GDP (data from a PwC study for the year 2024) and supports nearly 50,000 jobs in the country, including almost 10,000 in Québec, representing over 31% of employment in the region’s aerospace sector.