Lufthansa Technik wins CFM56 maintenance contract with Frontier

Frontier Airlines has chosen Lufthansa Technik (LHT) to repair and overhaul 21 CFM56-5B engines. This five years contract also includes surgical repairs that can be done locally at Lufthansa Technik's facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



"Lufthansa Technik is an important and long-standing partner for us, which makes us confident that they will meet our high expectations regarding engine maintenance, flexibility, and price," said Trevor Stedke, senior vice president of operations, Frontier Airlines.



"We are extremely happy that we were able to win the trust of Frontier. Engines are the most valuable asset of an aircraft. We look forward to growìng our partnership and support Frontier's growth, as one of the most successful airlines in the American market, with a focus on providing affordable air travel throughout the U.S. and beyond. We will fulfill the trust placed in us and prove that we can provide high-quality and reliable services at a reasonable price " added Dietmar Focke, vice president engines, Lufthansa Technik.



In regards to the services performed at the shop in Tulsa, LHT has made major investments such has acquiring new tooling, training mechanics and upgrading the existing test cell to cover CFM56-5B testing. The team in Tulsa will also perform Mobile Engine Services for repairs necessary between overhauls, aiming to significantly reduce operational downtime and avoid unnecessary shop visits. Depending on the requirements of the individual repair solution, the available options range from on-wing and in-field services to more complex repairs.



The Denver-based ultra low-cost carrier currently operates with a fleet of 112 Airbus A320 family aircraft (including 21 A321ceo and 16 A320ceo aircraft).