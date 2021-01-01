OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF

This is a logical new capability for OGMA (Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal S.A). Just one year after boarding Pratt & Whitney's PW1100G-JM engine support network, the Embraer's subsidiary in Alverca will now extend its MRO capabilities to the PW1900G (Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2).



In total, OGMA will therefore invest 80 million euros (6 million more than initially announced), mainly over the first four years, to develop its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for Pratt & Whitney GTFs to meet the needs which will grow in Europe over the next few years.



More than 300 jobs will thus be created on the site, in particular between 2022 and 2023 when the new engine shop ramps up. The new capability linked to the PW1900G is announced for 2027, with the creation of around 200 additional jobs.



Embraer estimates that the entire partnership between OGMA and Pratt & Whitney is expected to generate more than EUR 13 billion in revenue over 30 years. OGMA joined Pratt & Whitney's global network of providers that maintain Pratt & Whitney GTF family of engines in November 2020, to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the PW1100G-JM (Airbus A320neo family) at its facility in Alverca, Portugal.



"The addition of the PW1900G engine maintenance capability is an important step towards consolidating OGMA as a reference service center for GTF engines for E-Jets E2 operators, in addition to representing a reinforcement of Embraer's business diversification strategy in Portugal, contributing to the satisfaction of our customers and the generation of new revenues in the coming years", said Johann Bordais, President and CEO of Embraer Services & Support.



For Alexandre Solis, CEO of OGMA, "this strengthening of the collaboration with Pratt & Whitney is the recognition of a collaboration that began a year ago between two companies that strive for excellence and quality in their products. It is also an appreciation of the commitment and experience of our teams."



"We are pleased to see OGMA's role as a member of our GTF MRO network expand to encompass the PW1900G," said Marc Meredith, executive director of GTF Engine Aftermarket at Pratt & Whitney. "The relationship between Pratt & Whitney, Embraer, and OGMA has been invaluable, and we are confident that OGMA's skill and experience will be a tremendous asset to the network as we continue to support our growing global fleet of GTF engines with world class service."

