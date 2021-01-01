Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Gulf Air have signed a full support contract for the CFM56-5B engines powering the Bahrain's carrier Airbus A320ceo fleet (17 aircraft) during the Dubai Air Show. With the signing of the contract for the component support for Gulf Air's entire A320 fleet , the signing of this new engine maintenance contract further affirms the operator's confidence in AFI KLM E&M's adaptive solutions. This full engine support contract includes shop visits, fleet engineering, condition monitoring, spare support and other additional services. The partnership between AFI KLM E&M and Gulf Air Started more than 10 years ago through an A320/A340 engines maintenance contract.



"It is very valuable to be able to work on a long-term basis with a player who has a deep knowledge of its products, from both a maintenance point of view and as an operator of the fleets concerned. It is this understanding of Airline-MRO, combined with true flexibility in the offerings and support that continues to convince us in furthering our relationship with AFI KLM E&M" said Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi, Gulf Air acting Chief Executive Officer.



The national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain will rely on the long and extensive CFM56-5B experience of AFI KLM E&M, and the 'keep flying' approach which is supported by a strong On Wing/On Site service. Gulf Air will also benefit from AFI KLM E&M's predictive maintenance tool, PROGNOS for engines.



"Gulf Air is a historical customer since 2008 and we are very proud to maintain this long term partnership. Therefore we are pleased to have been selected by Gulf Air as a partner of choice for the maintenance and support for the engines on their A320ceo fleet. It is a powerful signal of our ambition to expand in the Middle East and Africa across the full array of our MRO services and in particular our engine support services, enabling us to respond quickly to demand in an appropriate manner" said Pierre Teboul, AFI KLM E&M SVP Commercial.



Gulf Air's current narrow body fleet consists of 6 A321ceos, 11 A320ceos, 4 A321LRs and 6 A320neos.

